Cook County police find loaded gun, 77g of cocaine on suspect, sheriff says

The Brief A 35-year-old man was arrested in Chicago with a loaded gun and about 77 grams of suspected cocaine last week. Cook County police stopped the man during a foot patrol on Sept. 8.



Cook County sheriff’s police recovered a loaded gun and about 77 grams of suspected cocaine from a man during foot patrols in the South Loop.

Michael Mayo, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, armed violence, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Mayo (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s deputies were near Roosevelt Road and South State Street when they smelled burnt cannabis and saw the suspect trying to put out a hand-rolled cigar.

The officers detained Mayo, who told them he had a gun. Police then recovered the gun, the suspected cocaine and 10 grams of suspected cannabis from him.

Mayo was taken into custody.

After an initial court appearance the next day, Mayo was ordered to remain in jail while he awaits trial.