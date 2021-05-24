Expand / Collapse search

Cook County Health giving out Six Flags Great America tickets to those who get vaccinated

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Coronavirus Vaccine
GURNEE - Cook County Health will be giving out tens of thousands of Six Flags Great America tickets to anyone who gets vaccinated on Wednesday, May 26.

To receive one of the 15,000 tickets being given away, a person must be vaccinated at a Cook County Health location.

Those who are interested can find details at myshotcookcounty.com/locations.

Six Flags Great American in Gurnee fully opens this Memorial Day weekend after being shut down last year due to the pandemic.

Flyer for get vaccinated, get Six Flags tickets.