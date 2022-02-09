Cook County Health offering $100 gift cards for vaccinations, boosters

Starting Wednesday, anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot at a Cook County Health site will receive a $100 VISA gift card.

The offer is available to anyone age 5 or over from 8 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday while supplies last.

Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna doses are available at every Cook County Health vaccination site.

More than 83 percent of suburban Cook County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 63 percent having completed a vaccine series, according to county data.

You can make an appointment at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Click here for a list of CCH vaccination sites.