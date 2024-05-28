Cook County Health unveils cutting-edge neuro-critical care unit

An expansion celebration took place on Tuesday at Stroger Hospital.

Cook County Health held a ribbon-cutting event to mark the opening of a new neuro-critical care unit.

The new unit will care for patients who have had a stroke, brain hemorrhages, severe head and spine trauma and more.

Officials who welcomed the facility said that bringing the technology to Stroger means expanded access for those in need of treatment quickly.

Doctors said rapid comprehensive treatment is essential in treating brain injuries to give patients the best possible outcome.

The new unit will include a suite full of the latest equipment to care for patients and will be staffed by a team with an expert background in those types of conditions.

Hospital officials said they also plan to connect with other area healthcare facilities to collaborate on care and welcome patients from facilities that may not have the same type of technology.