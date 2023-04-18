Cook County Health unveils newest mural at CCH Professional Building

Cook County Health sites are getting a colorful facelift.

On Tuesday, county leaders unveiled the third in a series of murals created to highlight the system's diversity.

The new mural is located on the 5th floor of the CCH Professional Building on Polk Street.

Last week, murals were unveiled at the Blue Island Health Center and Provident Hospital.

County officials say the mural project will feature 17 art displays that will be completed within the next four years.