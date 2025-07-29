Expand / Collapse search

Cook County I-290 crash: One person killed, four lanes shut down

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 29, 2025 3:51pm CDT
Schaumburg
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

COOK COUNTY - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on I-290, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded around 1:40 p.m. to the westbound lanes of I-290, just east of Higgins Road in Schaumburg.

The crash involved four vehicles, police said. One person died at the scene.

As of 3:30 p.m., four lanes were closed for the investigation. Drivers should expect significant delays and use alternate routes if possible.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and it's unclear what led to the crash.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Check back later for updates.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.

