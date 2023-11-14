Cook County I-294 truck fire: Massive flames shoot out after crash in suburbs

Crews responded to a massive truck fire on Interstate 294 in Chicago's southwest suburbs on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out in the 4 p.m. hour in Willow Springs, although it's not immediately clear what exactly caused the fire. Nearby, at least one other vehicle could be seen flipped on its side.

Videos circulating on social media showed massive flames shooting out from the truck. FOX 32 is working on getting more information from Illinois State Police.

Emergency response teams shut down the northbound lanes of I-294 between La Grange and Willow Springs roads as they worked to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available. Stay tuned for updates.