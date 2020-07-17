Cook County implements travel order for suburbs

Illinois saw its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in six weeks on Friday.

There were more than 1,300 positive cases reported, with over 40,000 tests completed in the state.

Due to the increase in cases, Cook County is taking no chances and jumping on Chicago’s coronavirus travel order.

Robbins Mayor Tyrone Ward says coronavirus cases in the village of Robbins have remained low.

“We’ve had 72 cases total and four fatalities,” said Ward.

With a population of about 5,500, Ward hopes to keep the deadly virus at bay.

Advertisement

“I think we’ve been blessed and fortunate, and the individuals have been going along with us and very cooperative,” said Ward.

Friday the Mayor received notice from the Cook County Department of Public Health that anyone visiting or coming back to suburban Cook County from any of the 15 states with growing coronavirus cases, should self-quarantine for 14 days.

“They want the municipalities to be responsible to keep up with individuals that are quarantining,” said Ward.

There are some places that have their own public health departments that are excluded, like Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park and Stickney Township

Ward is left trying to figure out how to police anyone who has traveled to make sure they aren’t leaving their homes because there were no specific guidelines on how to do it.

“In order to keep up with if this person is going places, are they leaving their home - is virtually impossible adding that extra burden,” said Ward.