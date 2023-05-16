Cook County introduces health care coordinators to public housing communities

The Housing Authority of Cook County has added behavioral health care coordinators to 10 public housing communities.

Federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act will pay for the coordinators, who will help provide mental and physical health resources to public housing residents.

They will also provide referrals to other healthcare resources when necessary.

"We recognize that mental health is a central aspect to overall well-being yet it remains an unspoken struggle for many. Through this initiative we aim to reduce barriers to entry for mental health care so that all residents, no matter their zipcode, have access to support they need," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

The behavioral health initiative is funded with nearly $6 million gathered by the Cook County Board to be overseen by Cook County Health.

Supporters of the plan call it a key development in providing guidance and support for people who live in Cook County.