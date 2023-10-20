Cook County Islamic day school receives 'threatening hate letter': reports

An Islamic day school in suburban Bridgeview switched to virtual learning Friday after receiving what was described as a "threatening hate letter."

The Bridgeview police chief says Aqsa School received the letter Thursday and that there would be extra patrols near the school Friday.

According to reports, the principal switched Friday's instruction to e-learning as a precaution. Aqsa School's Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday was canceled, according to their Facebook page.

