Uvalde school shooting: Police inaction at center of investigation
The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.
Texas school shooting: Suspected gunman made threats, called 'Yubo school shooter' on platform, users said
Salvador Ramos harassed users on the app before the Uvalde shooting.
Matthew McConaughey visits Uvalde, Texas hometown to pay respects to school shooting victims
Matthew McConaughey traveled to Uvalde, Texas where the actor paid his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Texas school shooting: NRA speakers call for better school security, mental health approach
One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Gov. Abbott says he was ‘misled' about response to Texas school shooting
Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman.
Mother of Texas school shooter says she wants people to forgive her son: report
The mother of the gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school says she wants the public to forgive him for what he did.
Uvalde, Texas school shooting timeline: How the massacre at Robb Elementary unfolded
A student inside the classroom repeatedly called 911, at one point pleading to “please send the police now.”
Rep. Marie Newman says universal background checks are the 'bedrock' to strengthening gun control
Rep. Marie Newman talks about how lawmakers i Washington D.C. are approaching gun control legislation following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
How to talk with your kids about tragedy
Andrea Dorn, psychotherapist and author of "When Someone Dies," dishes out tips for parents who are trying to confront difficult discussions with their children in wake of tragedies.
Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting
The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Texas school shooting: Salvador Ramos told classroom ‘it’s time to die,’ survivor says
A survivor of the Texas shooting at Robb Elementary school says gunman remarked to children "it's time to die" before he killed over 20 people
Uvalde, Texas student who covered herself in classmates' blood to survive is still shaken, dad says
The father of an 11-year-old Robb Elementary School student in Uvalde, Texas, says his daughter is still shaken after watching her teacher and classmates get killed in front of her.
Texas school shooter walked through apparently unlocked door, police say
The gunman did not initially encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.
The Uvalde School District had a 21-point plan to keep kids safe
Despite the security measures in place, Salvador Ramos was able to get past a security officer, into an elementary school, and into a classroom full of children and their teachers.
Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack
Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died of a heart attack just days after his wife was tragically killed after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire.
Moms Demand Action rallies for change after Texas school shooting: 'How many more kids is it going to take?'
Leah Kirschner from Moms Demand Action in Illinois lays out steps that need to be taken to reduce the number of mass shootings in America.
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Texas school shooter allegedly sent chilling message to woman on Instagram before killing kids: source
Salvador Ramos, 18, was shot and killed by a border patrol agent after killing 19 kids and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials said.