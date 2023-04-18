Cook County Jail correctional officer allegedly struck inmate more than 30 times

A Cook County Jail correctional officer is accused of beating an inmate last year and has just now been charged in the incident.

On Sept. 20, 2022, the Cook County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Smith struck an individual who was in custody more than 30 times while in the Jail's Residential Treatment Unit.

The 24-year-old victim was treated for his injuries.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office recently approved charges for Smith — aggravated battery and official misconduct charges. On Tuesday, Smith turned himself in and appeared in bond court in the afternoon.

He was issued a $50,000 bond.

Richard Smith | Cook County Sheriffs Office

"Excessive or unlawful force is not tolerated," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said.

"We have instituted a nationally recognized system to help prevent such abuse and prosecute it when it happens. Those who engage in this abuse completely disregarded their training, and they disparage the hardworking men and women who keep the jail safe and secure."

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, they are seeking to suspend Smith without pay and recommend his termination to the Sheriff's Merit Board.

Smith has been employed with the office since 2010, and following the incident he was de-deputized.