Cook County judge blocks ICE arrests at courthouses amid immigration tensions

The Brief Cook County’s top judge signed an order barring ICE from making arrests at county courthouses. The move follows weeks of federal immigration enforcement activity and public protests in Chicago. Advocates say the order will help restore trust in the justice system for immigrants and witnesses.



Cook County’s top judge signed an order barring ICE from arresting people at court.

What we know:

Cook County includes Chicago, which has seen a federal immigration crackdown in recent months.

This has been a common tactic for federal agents, who have been stationed outside the county courthouse for weeks, making arrests and drawing crowds of protesters. Local immigration and legal advocates, including the county’s public defender’s office have called for an order like this, saying clients were avoiding court out of fear of being detained.

The order, which takes effect Wednesday, bars the civil arrest of any "party, witness, or potential witness" while going to court proceedings.

What they're saying:

Cook County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Evans said justice "depends on every individual’s ability to appear in court without fear or obstruction."