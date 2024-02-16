Cook County judge deliberates Trump Illinois ballot challenge

A Cook County judge heard arguments Friday on a challenge to keeping former President Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot.

The objection was filed by a group of voters who argue that Trump should be disqualified from receiving votes during his third campaign for the White House because he "engaged in insurrection."

The group said Trump violated a provision in the 14th Amendment preventing those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office. It's the same argument being decided in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump's attorneys have sought to get the Illinois case delayed until the higher court's ruling.

With early voting already underway in parts of the state, Trump still remains on the primary ballot.