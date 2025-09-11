Cook County judges pick new chief judge for first time in decades

The Brief Cook County judges elected Charles "Charlie" Beach as chief judge, ending Timothy Evans’ 24-year tenure. Beach, a circuit judge since 2017 and former defense attorney, will oversee the criminal courts, juvenile detention center and pretrial electronic monitoring program. State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke praised Evans’ decades of service and said she looks forward to working with Beach.



For the first time in 24 years, the Cook County Circuit Court will have new leadership.

What we know:

Judges in the county’s circuit court held their triennial election to select a chief judge. Timothy Evans, who has held the role since 2001, was narrowly unseated.

Charles "Charlie" Beach, a circuit judge since 2017 and former criminal defense attorney, won the post.

As chief judge, Beach will oversee the criminal courts, the juvenile detention center and, more recently, the county’s pretrial electronic monitoring program.

Maya Dukmasova, a reporter with Injustice Watch who covers the courts, said the result was a surprise and could have significant consequences.

Beach is the first candidate outside the county’s political establishment to lead the court system.

What's next:

Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke issued a statement Thursday, noting that her office will bring all cases before the new chief judge’s system.

"Chief Judge Timothy Evans is a legal pioneer who has served the people of Cook County and the City of Chicago for more than 50 years. He is also my former boss, my mentor, and my friend and I am grateful for his decades of service to Chief Judge. Congratulations to Chief Judge-elect Charles Beach. I spoke to Judge Beach today and I look forward to our collaboration to make the County safer," Burke said.