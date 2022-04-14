Cook County kicks off rabies vaccine and microchip clinics

Cook County is looking to bring quality pet care to communities in need.

The county recently partnered with several local organizations to stage a series of rabies vaccine and microchip clinics.

Rabies vaccines are required by law for cats and dogs.

"All of our clinics are first come, first serve and I will say while most of them are available to cats and dogs, some of them are only limited to dogs. So be sure to go online, check out our website. We have a really cool interactive map where you can enter your address and find the clinic nearest you," said Brittany Hill of the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Important to note, you need to bring proof of residency to your visit.