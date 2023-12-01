Elk Grove Village officers fatally shoot man armed with knife, police say

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village on Friday.

Around 4:27 p.m., Elk Grove Village police responded to a home in the 200 block of Fern Drive for a report of a man with a knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say a male subject exited the home while in possession of a knife and then confronted officers away from the home in a nearby yard.

During the confrontation, the male subject was shot. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Large police presence in Elk Grove Village | Provided

Three police officers were also taken to the hospital for observation.

The Elk Grove Village Police Department says they are conducting a criminal investigation, and that at this time there is no danger to the public.