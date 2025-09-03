Cook County launches “Get Naloxone" campaign to fight overdoses

The Brief Officials unveiled a new campaign to educate the public on naloxone and provide free access across suburban Cook County. More than 40 naloxone boxes are now available at local businesses and community organizations, with simple instructions and video guides. Leaders say the effort targets communities hardest hit by overdoses, with a focus on African American and Latinx residents.



Cook County officials are urging all residents to help save a life and stop an overdose.

What we know:

Officials held a press conference at Corazón Community Services in Cicero on Wednesday to announce the launch of the "Get Naloxone" campaign.

The Cook County Department of Public Health wants to educate the public about naloxone—what it is, how to use it, and where to get it for free in suburban Cook County.

Health officials remain concerned about high overdose numbers, particularly among African American and Latinx residents.

More than 30 local businesses and community organizations are now hosting over 40 naloxone boxes that anyone can access.

What they're saying:

Businesses can choose from a variety of box options, including vending machines, countertop displays, newspaper-style boxes, and wall-mounted versions. Each box carries the simple instruction: "Lay, spray, stay," along with a QR code linking to a short video demonstration.

"The ‘Get Naloxone’ campaign is about solutions," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "It’s about making sure that every resident can act in a matter of moments."

"My nephew was a victim," said 16th District Commissioner Frank J. Aguilar. "When I spent the last six months of his life with him, I learned so much about addiction. He probably would have been with us today."

Officials say the campaign will focus on areas with the highest numbers of overdose deaths.

What you can do:

To learn more about the campaign, visit GetNaloxoneCookCounty.com.