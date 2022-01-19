Cook County leaders decry spike in violence against women

Violence against women has risen in recent years, prompting community leaders to call for policies and programs that protect women and children.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined family members of Tamiko Talbert, the 49-year-old who was fatally shot last Friday on her way to work.

Talbert was driving on 71st Street at 4:40 a.m. Friday when someone opened fire from the back seat of a black SUV at Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with her murder.

Last year, Cook County saw more than 1,000 homicides, 23 percent of those were women.

Preckwinkle said 2021's total homicides more than double the previous year and that there's one reason for the rise in violence.

"The root causes of the crime and violence in our communities are connected to historic disinvestment and marginalization," Preckwinkle said. "Disinvestment and marginalization experienced by the neighborhoods that are experiencing the most violence. The problem is complicated and systemic."

Preckwinkle said the county's Justice Advisory Council provides $14 million each year towards community organizations to address the root causes of violence.

An additional $30 million will be provided over the next three years.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.