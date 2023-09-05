Cook County man allegedly fired shots at vehicle on Chicago expressway

article

A Cook County man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle on a Chicago expressway early Sunday.

William A. Wesley, 22, of Chicago Heights, has been charged with attempted murder.

At about 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to an expressway shooting on Interstate 90 northbound at Division in Cook County.

While investigating, troopers determined that the victim's vehicle was shot by the passenger of a white Ford sedan during a road rage incident.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Troopers were then able to locate the Ford and conducted a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Drive and 83rd Street, ISP said.

Wesley and two passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody pending further investigation.

Wesley was officially charged Sunday, while the two passengers were released without charges.

On Monday, a judge denied bond for Wesley, and he remains in custody.