Cook County man allegedly shot and wounded 3 victims in West Humboldt Park

A Cook County man is accused of shooting and wounding three people in West Humboldt Park in April.

David Jimenez, 24, of Forest Park, faces three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

On April 29, Jimenez allegedly shot and wounded three victims, including a 16-year-old boy, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man in the 1200 block of North Keeler.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Jimenez on Monday in Forest Park.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.