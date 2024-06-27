Cook County man arrested after robbing 2 people at gunpoint in 10 minutes: police

article

A Cook County man was arrested this week after allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint within 10 minutes of each other in Chicago.

Joseph Wilson, 27, of Park Forest, faces two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

On April 25, Wilson allegedly took belongings from a 30-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 1900 block of West 38th Street. According to police, other offenders were involved in this robbery.

Additionally, Wilson was charged in connection to the armed robbery of a 59-year-old man that occurred about 10 minutes later in the 3700 block of South Sangamon.

Police arrested Wilson in Chicago on Wednesday and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.