Cook County man arrested after investigators find child pornography on phone

A Cook County man was arrested on Monday following an investigation that uncovered child pornography on his phone.

Jose Hidrogo, 30, of Streamwood, faces one felony count of possession of child pornography, containing victims under the age of 13.

Earlier this month, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images and videos of child pornography were saved on a cellphone provider cloud storage app linked to Hidrogo.

A warrant was obtained for the account and verified that it contained child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

On July 9, ICAC Unit investigators interviewed Hidrogo at his home, and after being issued his Miranda Warning, he confirmed that the cellphone associated with the cloud storage app belonged to him.

Investigators then took possession of his cellphone. A forensic analysis of the phone revealed approximately 100 images and 40 videos of child pornography. Many of the victims were under the age of 13.

At his initial court hearing Tuesday, he was ordered to be detained pending trial.