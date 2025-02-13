Cook County man busted with guns, drugs and cash after months of social media posts: sheriff

A Country Club Hills man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies searched his home and reportedly uncovered a stash of illegal firearms, drugs, and nearly $900 in cash.

What we know:

Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the 17600 block of Anthony Avenue, where Lonnelle Evans, 24, was arrested.

For months, Evans had been posting videos and photos on social media with the intent of selling firearms and drugs, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, investigators recovered multiple illegal firearms, magazines, ammunition, suspected cannabis, drug paraphernalia and nearly $900 in cash.

Lonnelle Evans, 24. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )

What's next:

Evans was charged with felony possession of a firearm as a repeat felon and manufacturing or delivering 30 to 500 grams of cannabis, the sheriff’s office said.

Further details haven't been released on the case.