Man put zip tie around woman's neck during assault in Cook County: court documents

Unsettling new details were revealed in court on Friday as the man accused of strangling a woman before stealing her car was denied bail.

The victim is still in the hospital on life support, and the suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated carjacking.

The horrific crime unfolded in the 4400 block of North Natchez Avenue in Harwood Heights – leaving the community stunned.

On Wednesday, a 61-year-old woman was beaten and left in the street while police say 24-year-old Reese Miller stole her blue Toyota Scion. A witness told prosecutors that it wasn't unusual for the woman to be outside early in the morning when she would tend to her plants.

The witness called 9-1-1 when he was preparing to leave for work and saw his neighbor in a struggle with the suspect. Prosecutors say he took off in her car, and when police arrived just after 6:30 a.m., the woman's face was blue and purple.

Reese Miller

Court documents reveal that Miller "admitted placing a zip tie around the victim's neck and throat" and also that license plate recognition technology helped officers track Miller down.

Flock Safety's devices pinged the stolen plates in Sauk Village, University Park, and then Crete where he was arrested within a few hours of the heinous crime.

In the car, investigators found a note that prosecutors say Miller admitted to writing. It said he "didn't want to hurt people" but "it seemed to be the only choice."

The victim is still in critical condition, and officials say she is not expected to regain consciousness.

The suspect, who is from Urbana, is set to re-appear in court later this month.