Cook County man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash

A Matteson man is facing multiple felony charges Tuesday after allegedly crashing into two cars on Interstate 94 last month, which killed two people.

Marcus A. Holmes, 39, was charged with five felonies including armed habitual criminal, aggravated DUI resulting in death and aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred Jan. 22 about 1:51 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 at 51st Street in Chicago, police said.

Holmes was driving a Honda when he allegedly struck two vehicles, a Ford and a Mercury, that had stopped to check on a previously crashed vehicle, according to police. Two occupants of the Mercury was killed in the crash, police said.

Marcus A. Holmes, 39. (Illinois State Police)

Firefighters who were treating Holmes after the crash discovered a fully loaded handgun on him, police said.

Holmes was transported to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged Holmes with one count of armed habitual criminal on Jan. 24, but was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond.

After an investigation, the state's attorney's office issue an arrest warrant for Holmes on Feb. 3 for aggravated DUI resulting in death, police said.

Holmes turned himself in Monday on additional charges and was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.