Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side

An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions.

The incidents happened in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street on Dec. 4, 10 and 20.

The victims were all men ages 21, 20 and 23. No injuries were reported.

Hall is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.