Cook County man charged in domestic-related Gage Park shooting

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Gage Park
Julian Davis (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Hickory Hills man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Gage Park last month. 

Julian Davis, 35, allegedly shot a 25-year-old woman in the 2200 block of West 50th Street on Aug. 19. 

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. and the victim was left seriously injured. 

Davis was charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm and domestic battery. 

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday. 