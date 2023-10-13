Cook County man charged in domestic-related Gage Park shooting

article

A Hickory Hills man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Gage Park last month.

Julian Davis, 35, allegedly shot a 25-year-old woman in the 2200 block of West 50th Street on Aug. 19.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. and the victim was left seriously injured.

Davis was charged with aggravated battery with discharging a firearm and domestic battery.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.