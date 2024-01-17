Cook County man charged in West Englewood armed carjacking

article

A 19-year-old from Brookfield is facing charges for an armed robbery and carjacking in West Englewood last year.

Elijah Manning was arrested by Chicago police in the 9200 block of W. Ogden in Brookfield on Tuesday.

Police say Manning was identified as one of the offenders who took personal property and a vehicle at gunpoint from two victims – a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of West 71st Street on Nov. 13, 2023.

Manning was charged with two counts of robbery – armed with a firearm, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.