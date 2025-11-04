Cook County man charged with brother's murder at their home, police say

The Brief Miles Brooks, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his brother, Anthony Brooks. Police say Miles allegedly shot his brother in the head following an argument inside their Oak Park home. Miles was taken into custody without incident.



A 23-year-old Oak Park man is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say he fatally shot his brother during an argument inside their home Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Miles Brooks, accused in the death of his older brother, 26-year-old Anthony Brooks, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder.

Oak Park police responded around 1:47 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of South Ridgeland Avenue after a 911 caller reported that Miles had shot Anthony during an altercation inside the home they shared. The caller told dispatchers they advised Miles to leave the home unarmed, and he complied before officers arrived.

When police entered the residence, they found Anthony unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics from the Oak Park Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Miles was taken into custody outside the home without incident and later transported to the Oak Park Police Department.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument that led to the shooting was about.

What's next:

Miles remains in custody and is awaiting a detention hearing at the Maywood courthouse.

Oak Park PD are leading the investigation with assistance from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.