Cook County man charged in murder of James Solger
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Glenview man has been charged with first-degree murder following the fatal shooting of 61-year-old James Solger, authorities announced Wednesday.
What we know:
Glenview police found Solger dead inside a home in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road around 7:30 p.m. while conducting a well-being check on March 2.
An autopsy later confirmed he died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.
On Tuesday, police arrested 55-year-old Charles S. Poulos, of Glenview, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.
Police say this was an isolated incident.
Charles S. Poulos | GPD
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided details about a possible motive or the relationship between Poulos and Solger.
It’s also unclear what led police to charge Poulos with the crime.
What's next:
Poulos is being held pending transport to a pretrial conditions hearing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Glenview Police Department.