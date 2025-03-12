Cook County man charged in murder of James Solger

The Brief A 55-year-old Glenview man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of James Solger. Solger, 61, was found dead inside a home on March 2, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide. Charles Poulos is being held pending transport to a pretrial conditions hearing.



A Glenview man has been charged with first-degree murder following the fatal shooting of 61-year-old James Solger, authorities announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Glenview police found Solger dead inside a home in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road around 7:30 p.m. while conducting a well-being check on March 2.

An autopsy later confirmed he died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, police arrested 55-year-old Charles S. Poulos, of Glenview, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.

Police say this was an isolated incident.

Charles S. Poulos | GPD

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided details about a possible motive or the relationship between Poulos and Solger.

It’s also unclear what led police to charge Poulos with the crime.

What's next:

Poulos is being held pending transport to a pretrial conditions hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing.