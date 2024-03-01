Cook County man allegedly stabbed another man in Ravenswood last year: police

article

A Cook County man is accused of stabbing another man in Ravenswood last year.

Nicholas Mann, 27, of Chicago Heights, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

At about 3:30 p.m. on May 17, 2023, Mann allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded a 50-year-old man in the 5200 block of North Western Avenue.

On Thursday, police arrested Mann in Markham, and he was charged accordingly.

Mann's detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Police did not provide any additional information about the stabbing.