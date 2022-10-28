Cook County man charged with arson in suburban structure fire

A suburban man was arrested and charged for purposely starting a fire in Oak Forest, according to police.

On Oct. 26, around 7:35 p.m., police responded to a structure fire located at 6253 Boca Rio Drive.

While the Oak Forest Fire Department was extinguishing the blaze, police say they learned about a person of interest who may have set the fire.

The individual was located in the 15500 block of Arroyo Drive and taken into custody, police said.

After further investigating, 49-year-old Adam M. Bartuzi of the 6200 block of Boca Rio Drive was charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Adam Bartuzi | Oak Forest Police Department

His bond hearing was set for Friday.

No further information was immediately available.