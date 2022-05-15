Cook County man charged with DUI, crashing into IDOT truck

A Glenwood man has been charged with crashing into the rear of an IDOT truck Sunday morning.

At about 5:32 a.m., Illinois State Police officials investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-94 southbound near 47th Street in Cook County that involved an Illinois Department of Transportation Emergency Traffic Patrol truck.

According to police, the truck was stationary with emergency lights activated and providing traffic control for a prior crash.

A white Chevrolet truck was slowing down for the IDOT ETP truck, when a maroon Chevrolet SUV traveling behind the white Chevrolet truck, failed to reduce their speed.

The SUV then struck the rear of the white Chevrolet truck, which caused the truck to veer left off the roadway and strike the concrete median barrier, ISP said.

The maroon Chevrolet SUV continued to travel southbound, failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck the rear of the IDOT ETP truck.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Both the driver of the IDOT truck and the driver of the SUV were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the IDOT ETP truck was uninjured, police said.

The driver and passenger of the white Chevrolet truck were uninjured.

Advertisement

The driver of the SUV, Khalfani J. Faulkner, 31, was charged with Scott’s Law-improper passing of emergency vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.