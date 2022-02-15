Cook County man charged with firing shots during dispute with coworkers: sheriff's office

A 28-year-old man is in custody after police say he fired shots in the parking lot of a warehouse distribution center in Manteno.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call of shots being fired in the parking lot at a warehouse distribution center located in the 1100 block of Sycamore Road.

When law enforcement arrived, it appeared that no one was injured by gunfire. Authorities believe the incident was a dispute among employees.

After speaking to witnesses, deputies took 28-year-old Matthew C. Jones of Matteson into custody.

The firearm used in the incident was recovered from the scene, authorities said.

"It’s extremely unfortunate that these types of occurrences have become all too common in and around the workplace," said Sheriff Mike Downey. "I thank our deputies and neighboring agencies for assisting us and responding so quickly, which ultimately led to a peaceful resolution."

Jones was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center where he was booked for reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.