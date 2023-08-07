Cook County man charged with firing shots toward Chicago cops during foot pursuit

A Cook County man has been charged with firing shots at police officers during a foot pursuit in South Shore Saturday.

Shaquille Park, 30, of Markham, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (possessing/using a firearm), one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of manufacturing or delivering cannabis and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, less than $500.

On Saturday, police officers assigned to the 3rd District tactical unit were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street when Park allegedly fled on foot.

The officers pursued him, at which time, Park allegedly turned and discharged a firearm toward the officers.

An officer returned fire, striking him on the left side of the body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were wounded.

A weapon and narcotics were recovered at the scene.