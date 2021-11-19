Cook County man charged with possession of child pornography

article

A suburban man has been charged after sexually explicit images and videos of children were found on his cell phone, authorities said.

Wilmer Alejandro Cruz, 20, of Streamwood, was charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators with the Cook County Sheriff's Police Special Victims Unit received a cyber tip and traced it back to Cruz for viewing and downloading numerous images and videos of child pornography through mobile phone applications, authorities said.

SVU investigators executed a search warrant for Cruz's home and he was taken into custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Forensic examination of his phone revealed there were more than 200 pornographic images and videos of children as young as three years old, authorities said.

Advertisement

He was released after posting 10% of his $20,000 bond.

