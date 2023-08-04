Cook County man charged with trafficking 'Glock switches'

An Oak Forest man is facing federal gun charges for allegedly trafficking 25 "Glock switches" that can convert handguns to fully automatic machine guns.

Anthony Prisco, 20, sold 25 machine gun conversion devices, a firearm with a defaced serial number and a 3D printer to an undercover law enforcement officer in June, according to court documents.

The 3D printer Prisco sold had been used to create the "Glock switches," according to the charges. "Glock switches" make it so firearms can fire several rounds with the single pull of a trigger.

Prisco was on probation for a state gun charge conviction during the time of the sale.

He was charged with illegally possessing and transferring machine guns and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

Prisco was ordered held without bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.