Cook County man charged in fatal Englewood shooting

The Brief Kevin Perez-Paredes, 24, was arrested in Chicago Heights for the murder of a 25-year-old man in Englewood earlier this week. The victim was shot multiple times by Perez-Paredes while on the sidewalk, and later died at St. Bernard Hospital. Perez-Paredes faces first-degree murder charges and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Saturday; the investigation is ongoing.



A Chicago Heights man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this week.

Kevin Perez-Paredes, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 500 block of West Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights at 10:46 a.m., according to a statement from Chicago police.

The 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Yale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when Perez-Paredes pulled up in a vehicle, police said.

Kevin Perez-Paredes, 24.

Perez-Paredes got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking the victim once in the head and multiple times in the body, according to police.

The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Perez-Paredes has been charged with one count of first degree murder. He was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.