Cook County man had loaded gun, mushrooms, pot cigar, $10k in car, sheriff says

The Brief An Oak Lawn man was found with a loaded gun, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop in Chicago. Abdelrahman Yasean, 21, is facing charges of armed violence and multiple drug charges in connection with the traffic stop.



An Oak Lawn man was found with a loaded gun, thousands of dollars in cash and drugs inside his car during a traffic stop earlier this month on Chicago’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Abdelrahman Yasean, 21, is facing charges of armed violence and multiple drug charges in connection with the traffic stop, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Abdelrahman Yasean (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Around 3:30 p.m. on June 18, the Sheriff’s Police Organized Crime Division investigators stopped a Honda Accord in the 8700 block of S. Parnell Avenue in Auburn Gresham because the driver and his two passengers allegedly were not wearing seat belts.

As police approached the car, they smelled "a strong odor of burnt cannabis" and saw what appeared to be a cannabis cigar, police said.

Police asked everyone in the car to get out so they could search it for drugs. They found a loaded gun, another magazine, two bars of psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, and about $10,000 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

An Oak Lawn man was found with a loaded gun, thousands of dollars in cash and drugs inside his car during a traffic stop earlier this month on Chicago’s Far South Side. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators alleged the items belonged to Yasean, who was then taken into custody.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges against him. Yasean was ordered to be held in the Cook County Jail.