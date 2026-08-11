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Chicago weather: Severe storms threaten Tuesday, tornadoes can't be ruled out

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Weather Forecast
Published August 11, 2026 5:42 AM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 5:42 AM CDT
Chicagoland faces enhanced severe storm risk Tuesday
Chicagoland faces enhanced severe storm risk Tuesday

Chicagoland faces enhanced severe storm risk Tuesday

Kaitlin Cody has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • Most of Chicagoland is under an enhanced risk for severe storms Tuesday, with damaging winds the biggest threat.
    • The main window for storms runs from the morning into early afternoon, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
    • Storm chances continue through much of the week and return this weekend.

CHICAGO - Storms are back again today.

Severe storms threaten Chicagoland

The potential for severe weather has increased for Tuesday with an enhanced risk for most of Chicagoland. The biggest threat from storms will be wind, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

We are looking at a main window from this morning into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have the chance for storms, but we will also see clearing skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There is a marginal risk for severe storms south and west of the city, with damaging wind and hail possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and there is a chance for storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with storms and highs around 80.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and a chance for rain.

Partly sunny with highs around 80 on Monday.

The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Kaitlin Cody.

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