Cook County man led police on chase, possessed crack pipe and alcohol in stolen vehicle: prosecutors

Bond has been set for a Cook County man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Cleveland Smith, 51, of Maywood, is charged with one count of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, resisting a police officer, transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 11:25 a.m. Saturday, a Villa Park police officer observed a 2006, red Toyota 4 Runner that was reported stolen out of Chicago on Aug. 8 on St. Charles Road.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which was allegedly being driven by Smith, while at the traffic light at St. Charles Road and Route 83.

When the officer approached the vehicle on foot at the stop light and told Smith to stop the car, Smith allegedly accelerated eastbound on St. Charles Road, reaching speeds of about 77 mph.

The officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and pursued Smith onto westbound Interstate 290, where at one point he was driving on the shoulder of the road and nearly struck a motorcyclist.

Smith then allegedly exited the expressway and continued to flee officers on Lake Street, Route 83, North Avenue and York Road, where officers deployed spike strips, prosecutors said.

Smith then allegedly ran over the spike strips and continued to flee. At one point he was driving on the parkway until his vehicle gave out on Diversey Avenue. Prosecutors said during the pursuit, Smith reached speeds of up to 90 mph.

He was taken into custody at that time.

When searching the vehicle, officers found multiple open and closed bottles of alcohol and a crack pipe.

"In DuPage County, anyone who attempts to flee from the police will be arrested, charged and aggressively prosecuted," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "We will not tolerate any display of contempt for the rule of law that puts the motoring public and innocent pedestrians at risk. What is particularly aggravating in this case is that not only did Mr. Smith allegedly reach speeds of approximately 90 mph on busy roads, including residential neighborhoods, in the middle of the afternoon, he also nearly struck a motorcyclist. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Smith’s alleged actions."

A judge set Smith's bond at $500,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5