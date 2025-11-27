Cook County man ordered held after armed robbery at Oak Brook gas station

article

The Brief A Cook County man on parole was ordered held after being charged with robbing an Oak Brook gas station at gunpoint. Police say Jamion Winters pointed a firearm at a clerk, stole $457 and was later arrested during a traffic stop. Authorities identified him through their investigation, and he is due back in court on Dec. 22.



A Cook County man on parole for aggravated robbery has been ordered held pretrial after being charged with robbing an Oak Brook gas station at gunpoint earlier this month.

What we know:

Jamion Winters, 34, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and armed robbery with a firearm, both Class X felonies. Prosecutors said Winters entered the Circle K in the 2200 block of West 22nd Street around 9:13 p.m. on Nov. 9, pointed a gun at the clerk, ordered him to open the registers, pushed him to the ground and fled with $457.

Investigators identified Winters as a suspect, and Oak Brook police took him into custody during a traffic stop on Nov. 26. A judge granted the state’s request to detain him ahead of trial, citing his criminal history, which includes multiple robbery convictions.

What they're saying:

"Relentless, old-fashioned police work is what brought this violent repeat armed-robbery offender into custody," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in a statement. "Thanks to the unwavering determination of our investigators, this individual will be spending Thanksgiving—and the entire holiday season—behind bars in the DuPage County Jail.

Winters, of Maywood, is due back in court Dec. 22.