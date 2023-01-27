Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County

article

A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year.

Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.

The carjacking occurred at 1802 Diversey Parkway and then led police on a chase that ended off Interstate 55 in Will County.

Henry sought to dismiss the action in Will County, arguing that it should be tried in Chicago where the carjacking occurred.

A judge denied the motion after prosecutors argued that Henry continued to "exert unauthorized control over the stolen Volkswagen Jetta while in Will County."

When the vehicular hijacking occurred, Henry was out on a $10,000 bond out of Cook County for possessing a stolen motor vehicle on Jan. 6, 2022.

Henry also had two prior Cook County felony convictions that included retail theft and robbery.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 6.

He faces a sentence of 21 to 45 years in prison.