Cook County man sentenced to 3 years for possessing sexual images of children as young as 5-months-old

article

A Worth man has been sentenced to three years in prison for using his phone to view, download and share sexual images of underage children.

Juan Carlos Alvarado-Platero, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography of children under 13.

Last August, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and were able to trace information in the tip, including images of child pornography provided by the tipster, to an account on a social media app linked to Alvarado-Platero.

As a result of a search warrant issued to the social media app, investigators located eight images and seven videos depicting child pornography, investigators said.

The videos and images had been shared from Alvarado-Platero’s account.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

As a result, Alvarado-Platero was arrested on Aug. 10, and told investigators that he used his phone to view, download and share sexual images of underage children, investigators said.

A large number of pornographic images and videos of children as young as 5-months-old were discovered on his phone during a forensic search.

He was charged with 14 counts of reproducing child porn of victims under 13, 15 counts of possessing child porn of victims under 13 and 15 counts of possession of child porn/moving depiction.

Alvarado was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, after pleading guilty.

He is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.