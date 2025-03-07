Cook County man arrested in undercover operation targeting armed robberies

The Brief Dia-ante Campbell, 24, was arrested following an undercover sting on Feb. 27 in Evanston. He is charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a repeat felon. Police continue investigating additional robberies linked to Campbell.



A Cook County man has been arrested following an undercover operation targeting armed robberies in north suburban Chicago.

What we know:

Dia-ante Campbell, 24, was taken into custody last week by Evanston police and charged with two felonies, according to a statement released Friday morning.

Evanston police initiated the undercover sting on Feb. 27 after multiple victims were lured through social media to the 300 block of Custer Avenue, where they were robbed at gunpoint, officials said.

Dia-ante Campbell (Evanston police)

During the operation, an undercover officer arranged to meet Campbell, who was believed to be responsible for the robberies. Police said Campbell approached the officer in the backyard of a home, causing the officer to take cover.

As uniformed officers moved in to arrest Campbell, police said he tossed a Glock 9mm handgun while attempting to escape. The gun was later recovered by authorities.

Campbell was taken into custody shortly afterward and transported to the Evanston Police Department, where he allegedly made "an incriminating statement" during questioning.

Campbell has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a repeat felony offender and one count of armed robbery in connection with one of the previous robberies.

What we don't know:

The statement said detectives also executed a search warrant at Campbell's home, but it did not specify whether anything was recovered from the residence.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate other robberies Campbell is allegedly linked to.

Campbell remains in custody at the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

What you can do:

Anyone with information, evidence, or video related to these robberies is asked to call 847-866-5040 or text a tip to CRIMES (274637), starting the message with EPDTIP.