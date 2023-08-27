Cook County men charged in fatal Aurora shooting

Aurora police arrested three Cook County men in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this year.

The men were charged with first-degree murder following a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead on May 8.

Kevan Spatz, 36 of Chicago, Joshua Rodriguez, 31 of Chicago, and William Rodriguez, 18 of Melrose Park were all charged with murder, as well as one count of home invasion and two counts of armed violence.

Spatz and Joshua Rodriguez were additionally charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and William Rodriguez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incident happened at approximately 12:16 a.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Candleberry Ln.

Aurora police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired and a gunshot victim near Illinois Ave. and Candleberry Ln.

Officers arrived and found Isaiah Ayala, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds. Ayala was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After a three-month investigation, detectives arrested the men on Tuesday. They are each being held on $2,000,000 bond.

Despite the charges and arrests, Detectives continue to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information please call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.