Video shows Cook County officers confronting mom accused of leaving kids in car

The Cook County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam video of the night officers discovered two children inside a vehicle alone in the northwest suburbs.

The backstory:

Last month, sheriff's police were called to the 1200 block of Woodbury Lane in Palatine where two 3-year-old children had been left in the car unattended for an hour.

The children said their mother had gone inside a nearby home. The Palatine Fire Department evaluated the children, who were unharmed and later released to their grandmother.

The mother was arrested for child endangerment and a separate outstanding warrant.

Officials declined to release names due to the involvement of minors and reminded the public never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, warning that conditions can quickly become dangerous, especially during hot weather.