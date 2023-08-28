2,000 Narcan doses donated to Cook County to combat opioid epidemic

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is taking action to address the opioid crisis with a generous donation of over 2,000 Naloxone dispensers.

The life-saving donation has come from US World-Meds, a company based in Louisville, Kentucky.

The sheriff's office says they're committed to distributing the Naloxone doses through various programs aimed at combating opioid overdoses in the county.

"The drug treatment that was offered to me through one of the Cook County drug courts, it wasn't easy getting into recovery. There were many times in my addiction that I was, myself, revived using Naloxone," said Matthew McFarland, Lawndale Christian Legal Center.

The donation carries significant symbolism, representing the number of lives that could potentially be saved. In 2022, Cook County witnessed the tragic loss of 2,000 lives due to overdose, highlighting the urgency and importance of such initiatives.

The previous year saw 1,935 overdose-related deaths.