Cook County offering free rides to vaccination sites

You can now get free rides to COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cook County.

On Monday, the county health department announced the plan for residents with limited moblity or transportation issues.

Transportation will be available to any of the county's vaccine sites, both public and private.

The number to schedule a ride is (833) 308-1988.

Officials urge residents to schedule ahead but can expect a vehicle to arrive in a half hour to an hour.

